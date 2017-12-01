Stettler RCMP search for break and enter suspect

After a number of tips generated by both the public and other RCMP Detachment members, Stettler RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for 1 of the individuals responsible for the Break and Enter to Old MacDonald’s Campground.

Ryan Schuster, 29, of Red Deer has been charged with breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact any RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.

The Stettler RCMP would like to thank both their local media outlets for assisting in fanning out information to the public, and the public for their willingness to provide information to the police to aid in various investigations.

– Connolly