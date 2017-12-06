Silence Breakers named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump

The silence breakers have been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Dozens of men and women have shared their stories since October about sexual misconduct by numerous high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports. The revelations also helped prompt millions worldwide to tweet about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

The movement began spontaneously in October after actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Time’s announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. “Today” host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year’s winner hits “close to home” and mentioned Lauer by name.

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. He has denied any wrongdoing.

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winds churn explosive California wildfires
Next story
Beyonce presents Kaepernick with award

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Christmas shoebox campaign hopes to inspire reconciliation

I Love First Peoples campaign helping Indigenous people get an education

Parkland Mall begins renovations in anticipation of new retailers.

Red Deer Mall gets a face lift as they entertain potential big box retailers

Child advocacy group settles into new location

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre opened its doors in Red Deer Dec 1st.

Wreaking HAVOC to hold title in Red Deer

Fighting championships at Red Deer’s Sheraton Dec. 8

UPDATE: Man charged in connection to rammed police car in summer

Red Deer RCMP have laid charges for July 17th incident

Red Deer Kennel Club opens facility for dog training

Red Deer Kennel Club opens dog training facility with hope it will become hub for Central Alnber

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%

Bank of Canada holds rate but sends fresh signals that hikes are on the horizon

Silence Breakers named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump

Beyonce presents Kaepernick with award

Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Tuesday night

Winds churn explosive California wildfires

Ferocious Santa Ana winds raking Southern California whipped explosive wildfires Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of homes

Russia’s Olympic punishment stuns Canadian sport community

“The Canadian team will have the confidence that they’re competing on a level playing field.”

Catastrophic Halifax Explosion, 100 years later

Nova Scotia capital commemorates catastrophic Halifax Explosion 100 years ago

Warnings intensify as Trump readies Jerusalem declaration

U.S. officials said late Tuesday that Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite intense opposition

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

Most Read