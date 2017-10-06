Shots fired during robbery at Innisfail pub

On Oct. 5th at 11:05 p.m., Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Fox and Hound Bar in Innisfail. It was reported that two masked males wearing oil patch style coveralls entered armed with sawed off barrelled type weapons demanding cash. Both males fired their weapons into the floor and an altercation ensued with a patron. Both were able to escape and flee in a white SUV type vehicle driven by a female with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Innisfail RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance for any information surrounding this Armed Robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett