COMMUNITY - Shalom Counselling Centre will be holding their annual Fall FriendRaiser event Oct. 21st at First Christian Reformed Church. photo submitted

Shalom Counselling to hold evening of celebration

Fall FriendRaiser takes place tomorrow night in Red Deer

Shalom Counselling Centre will be holding its annual Fall FriendRaiser event Oct. 21st to hear stories and help others share their hearts of compassion for those facing emotional and relational challenges.

Bonnie Joyes, community relations coordinator at Shalom said they refer to the event as an evening of celebration.

“The intention behind that event has always been to gather with our supporters and anybody who wants to come and learn about what we’re doing, celebrate the past year, what’s been happening and the impact that has been made on people’s lives through the support we’re getting from the community and individuals,” said Joyes.

The event, to be held at the First Christian Reformed Church, will see clients telling their stories, entertainment featuring Joyful Melody Trio and a free will offering. Representatives from Shalom will also be sharing some of the work they’re doing in the community. Refreshments and fellowship will follow afterwards.

“That’s why we call it a FriendRaiser, because during that time we’re able to connect with people and visit and get to know some people a bit better,” said Joyes.

She said the event is open to the public and is free, but they are accepting donations.

“The benefit for us as an agency is it’s building awareness about the work that we’re doing in Central Alberta. We’re there to help people to bring hope and peace into their lives for their emotional and relational concerns.”

She said it’s a place that’s affordable and accessible should people choose to come to Shalom or recommend Shalom to somebody they know who may be going through some challenges.

“It’s also a benefit for those who might have a heart to want to partner with us to learn a little bit more about what we’re doing, to connect with us on one on one, to meet with us and to hear the impact from hearing a client,” she said, adding that people are learning about the opportunities that are available.

She said the FriendRaiser could be an open door to people to get involved with the work they’re doing, which then has a direct impact on the people they serve.

Shalom has been serving the community since 1999, making this almost their 20th year of the event.

“The people who are coming are enjoying coming, and up to a couple of years ago we used to also have a silent auction tagged onto this event, but we changed that set-up and people like that better as they’re enjoying the time of connecting,” she said, adding that people stay for up to an hour afterwards to visit and connect with others.

The FriendRaiser will take place Oct. 21st. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event commencing at 7 p.m. at First Christian Reformed Church.

For more information on Shalom, visit www.shalomcounselling.com.

