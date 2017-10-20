Sexual and Gender Diversity Campaign set for next week

Red Deer College’s Students’ Association hosting campaign Oct. 24th and 26th

The Students’ Association of Red Deer College is hosting a Sexual/Gender Diversity campaign Oct. 24th and 26th, in partnership with Pride on Campus, Central Alberta Pride and TANAS (Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society).

Events include a Roundtable Discussion Oct. 24th on the Main RDC campus in Room 2602 and an Obscure Orientations session Oct. 26th at the Donald School of Business in Room 310. Both events start at 6 p.m. and are open to members of the public.

“It is important to have these types of discussions. It helps create dialogue and a safe learning environment. Events like this promote equality and inclusivity at Red Deer College and the larger Central Alberta community,” said Students’ Association President Kass Scholze.

Earlier this month, the Students’ Association worked with Pride on Campus, Central Alberta Pride and TANAS on a National Coming Out Day event.

“Pride on Campus is very excited to be a part the Sexual/Gender Diversity events taking place on Oct. 24th and 26th. We know that these events are important for the LGBT+ community and the Central Alberta community as a whole. With these events, Central Alberta Pride, Trans and Non-binary Aid Society, and Red Deer College Pride on Campus are creating a safe space for people who have questions about the LGBT+ community to come, learn, and find a greater understanding of the diverse populations of people who are all part of this rainbow community,” said Pride on Campus President Jeanna Freerksen.

“These events will allow people to meet members of the community, ask any questions they may have, and, most importantly, increase the visibility, inclusion, understanding, and acceptance of LGBT+ people in the Central Alberta area.”

The Students’ Association believes in the importance of acceptance, education and understanding. Vice President Student Life Chaise Combs is working on several upcoming campaigns highlighting under-represented groups and the issues they may face.

—Connolly

