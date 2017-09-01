Seventeen drivers are ticketed in school/playground zones this morning

The Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit issued 17 speeding tickets in school and playground zones this morning, and are reminding drivers to pay attention to posted speed limits as many Red Deer children return to school this week.

“It’s up to everyone to do their part to ensure students get back to school safely,” said Cpl. Michael Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Drivers need to slow down in school zones, students need to pay attention when crossing streets and use crosswalks and traffic control devices, and parents need to coach their kids about traffic and pedestrian safety. Most importantly, pedestrians and drivers alike need to stay off mobile devices.”

School zones in Red Deer are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days, and all school zone signs show those times on them. The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/hr.

Playground zones in Red Deer are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year, and all playground zone signs show those times on them. The speed limit in playground zones is 30 km/hr.

Red Deer RCMP monitor school zones and playground zones all year as part of our focus on community safety and safer roads, and offer these safety tips to drivers, students and parents.

Drivers – slow down in school zones and be especially alert during drop-off and pick-up times when driving near schools. Watch for students at crosswalks; obey the signals of crossing guards and traffic control devices. Put away your electronics and focus on the road and traffic. Watch out for students walking or cycling to school as you pull out or back out of your garage and driveway.

Students – if waiting for a school bus, stand in a safe, well-lit area away from the road. If walking to school, walk on the sidewalk and cross at marked crosswalks and controlled intersections. As a pedestrian, do not always assume that you have the right of way. Always watch for traffic when crossing the street, even when you have the right of way. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing oncoming traffic and stay as far away from traffic as possible. In the dim early morning hours or on dark evenings, wear brightly-coloured clothing, a reflective arm band or clothing with reflective strips to help you to be seen by motorists. If riding a skateboard, scooter or roller-blading to school, wear your safety gear. In Alberta, cyclists under 18 years old are required by law to wear a helmet. Don’t be a distracted pedestrian – listening to loud music on headphones or using a mobile device while walking makes you less aware of the traffic dangers around you.

Parents – show your child a safe route by which to walk to and from school. Make sure they know how to safely use a crosswalk and obey all traffic control devices and crossing guards. Discourage your child from taking shortcuts through parking lots or jaywalking to and from school. Show your child a safe place where they can wait for the bus, and ensure they are aware of any traffic hazards near the bus stop. Tell your child never to run after a school bus in an effort to catch it –the bus driver and other motorists may not see them on the road. If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait at the bus stop itself, not across the street. Children may forget traffic safety rules in their excitement to see you and dash across the street.

