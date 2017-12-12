NAMING RIGHTS - Servus Credit Union President and CEO Garth Warner and Red Deer Mayor CEO announced a 15 year partnership for the Servus Credit Union Arena. Part of the deal will provide Red Deerians with a free skate night the first Thursday of every month. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Servus Credit Union partners with City on new arena

City of Red Deer began final steps towards opening of Servus Credit Union Arena

The City of Red Deer and Servus Credit Union recently held a press conference to begin the final steps towards the Jan. 13th opening of the Servus Credit Union Arena.

During the announcement, Servus Credit Union President and CEO Garth Warner and Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer announced that Servus will provide a contribution of $1,000,000 over the course of 15 years.

This sponsorship not only gives Servus the naming rights to the former Red Deer Arena, it will also go towards a free community skate night running the first Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have a lot of members who live in Red Deer, so being able to invest in the community where members live and work is very important,” Warner said.

“Investing in the community is part of our DNA and it is part of being a credit union.”

Veer said Servus’s contributions were important to create a modern facility during tough economic times.

“The City recognized that for us to do more in these challenging economic times, we needed to engage in sponsorships and naming rights,” she said.

“Servus came on as the naming sponsor for this facility and as part of that sponsorship, we will be offering free skating on the first Thursday of every month.”

Veer added it was important for the City to create a facility that respected the 64 years of history of the former Red Deer Arena.

“It had 64 years of a proud history on many fronts, so it was important we incorporate as many heritage elements as possible,” she said.

“First and foremost being the Red Deer Arena sign, which is displayed prominently in the entrance to the arena. A lot of the rails in the facility are refurbished old benches and the score clocks are faces from the old score clock in the centre of the ice.”

She added that the arena will be an integral piece of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Over the course of the 2019 Canada Winter Games, men’s and women’s hockey will be in this facility. In the lead up to that, it will be the home to local figure skaters, ringette players as well as hockey players,” she said.

Veer invited Red Deerians to come experience the building for themselves in the New Year.

“We are welcoming the public to our official opening on January 13th. The building is nearly complete, the finishing touches are just underway now and it will be ready when we welcome our community,” she said.

Warner added that investing in Alberta is important to Servus Credit Union.

“We have no other place to invest other than in our communities; we are local and we are only in the Province of Alberta,” he said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Just Posted

WATCH: Servus Credit Union partners with City on new arena

City of Red Deer began final steps towards opening of Servus Credit Union Arena

RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer teen pulled over by a car flashing red and blue lights

Red Deer Health Foundation raises $1.2 million through Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees enjoyed a ‘Renaissance year,’ said Foundation chair

Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600

Two individuals arrested after impaired driving collisions

Red Deer driver crashed into cement flowerbed

Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Troubled Spirit vodka was introduced in early December

New fighter-jet competition to have national ‘economic interest’ requirement

Trudeau government wants to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighters by as early as 2025

The top-binged shows on Netflix in 2017

Which show did you cheat on your spouse with by watching ahead?

2017 word of the year: Feminism

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

200 Russians to compete in Olympics as neutrals

The Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea

Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist

Review of scientific studies suggests ‘man flu’ may be more intense: researcher

Trudeau appoints Supreme Court chief justice

Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Richard Wagner as Supreme Court chief justice

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Most Read