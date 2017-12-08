SANTA VISITS - Santa and his elf paid a visit to Red Deer’s Canadian Blood Services clinic Dec. 8th to give blood and meet the Berry Family. photo submitted

Santa launches holiday blood drive at Red Deer clinic

The Berry Family was on site to encourage others to give blood

Santa paid a visit to Red Deer’s Canadian Blood Services clinic today to donate blood, launching the holiday blood drive.

“The big thing for us is we’re trying to encourage people to come in and donate this month because as we get closer to the holidays people get busy, but for us the need is awlays there,” said Shaun Richer, territory manager, donor relations of Canadian Blood Services of Red Deer and Central Alberta.

He added that they start to slow down towards the last weeks of December, so they are trying to encourage people to not forget about them.

On Dec. 8th the Berry Family from Lacombe was also on site. Eight-year-old Parker Berry was diagnosed with thrombocytopenia and received five blood transfusions while being admitted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. Her and her mother Carrie Ann were at the clinic to thank donors for their support.

“We invited them to come to the clinic today. It’s our annual tradition that we celebrate a family every Christmas season,” said Richer.

He added that it was an opportunity to celebrate Parker, and for her family to say thank you.

“Because without blood donors we’re not quite sure where Parker would have ended up, so they definitely had an impact on her life.”

Previous story
Compass Cannabis Clinic opening this month

Just Posted

Santa launches holiday blood drive at Red Deer clinic

The Berry Family was on site to encourage others to give blood

Dad Bod for a Rad Cause raises $17,000 for Movember Red Deer

Dad Bod for a Rad Cause sold 665 calendars

Compass Cannabis Clinic opening this month

Compass Cannabis President David Martyn views Alberta as the “premier market in Canada”

Red Deer teen missing

RCMP ask for assistance in finding Meaghan Miller

Almost 100 kgs of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

84 bricks of suspected cocaine seized from California residents’ vehicle; largest recorded seizure.

CP Holiday Train steams into Lacombe

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train delighted residents of Lacombe on Dec. 6

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Feds planning to push back delivery date for new fighter jets: sources

The Liberals had planned to buy 18 Super Hornets

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%

Bank of Canada holds rate but sends fresh signals that hikes are on the horizon

Most Read