JINGLE JINGLE - Volunteer Ron Mepham tended his Christmas Kettle for the Salvation Army at the North Wal-Mart in Red Deer last year. Express file photo

Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Kettle Campaign

Annual campaign is Red Deer agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year

The Salvation Army is currently looking for volunteers to help with their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

“It is the major fundraiser for the Salvation Army here in Red Deer,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Larry Bridger said. “The funds we raise are essential because they provide the funding for community programs like The Food Bank.”

Volunteers allow the Salvation Army to help the community, which, according to a press release, has been hit hard by the economy. Bridger is hoping Red Deer comes out and support the initiative like they have in year’s past.

“The Kettle Campaign last year raised just over $246,000,” he said. “This year we have set out our goal for $230,000. We certainly depends on those funds coming in.”

Bridger said they have several two-hour shifts to fill throughout the holiday season.

“If someone is able to give us two hours, we have 10 different locations throughout throughout the City where we will be starting on November 16. We want to fill in those time slots if we can,” he said.

Bridger said the Salvation is able to be very flexible with potential volunteers.

“Some people may want to do several shifts,” he said. “We have various locations and they just need to be in attendance at the location. We ask them just to greet people as they make donations and just be there to smile, accept donations and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

For those who donate, any dollar amount is accepted.

“Some people come along and put in few coins; some people may give a cheque for $100. We get various donations and whatever the case may be, we accept all donations and grateful for whatever people can give,” Bridger said.

You can also stop by the Salvation Army on 54th St. if you choose to make a donation in person.

“We are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can also mail a donation if they wish as well,” he said.

Bridger wanted to thank the people of Red Deer for their generosity in year’s past.

“We have set new records in Red Deer in previous four years in particular,” he said. “The people have been very generous and we depend on that support. It enables us to provide those programs, especially for families who are struggling and need a little bit of help throughout the year.

“We could use anyone’s help and we appreciate everyone’s support of the Salvation Army.”

