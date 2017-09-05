Road closure for work on the QEII Hwy./Taylor Dr. interchange

Taylor Drive will be closed to traffic, from 19th St. to south of the QEII Hwy./Hwy. 2A turn-off, on Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday morning. This closure is required to protect motorists while crews place girders on the QEII Hwy. bridges over Taylor Drive. This work is weather dependent.

Detours will be in place during the night and will be removed when Taylor Drive re-opens to traffic in the morning. Motorists wanting to head south on Taylor Drive will be re-routed to the QEII Hwy./32nd St. interchange then back to the Hwy. 2A turn-off. Motorists wanting to travel north on Taylor Drive from Hwy. 2A will be detoured to the QEII Hwy./McKenzie Road interchange then back north on the QEII Hwy. to access Taylor Drive from 19th St. Detailed information and sketches of the detour routes can be found on the project website at Hwy2Gaetz.com.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.

– Fawcett