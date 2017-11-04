Remembrance Day ceremony set for next weekend

Two services to take place in Red Deer on Nov. 11th

On Nov. 11th, Red Deer will recognize Remembrance Day with two services held in the community and members of the public are invited to attend.

The Red Deer Legion service is happening at CrossRoads Church (3105 RR 275) at 10:30 a.m. There is free transit every 15 minutes from Sorensen Station to CrossRoads Church beginning at 9 a.m., with the last bus leaving Sorensen Station at 10:15 a.m. The bus will pick-up outside the Servus Arena en route to CrossRoads. Buses will depart CrossRoads Church following the ceremony, and drop off at the Servus Arena en route to Sorensen Station.

The Korean War Veterans’ Association service is taking place outdoors at Veterans’ Park (49th Ave. and Ross Street) at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Sorensen Station Parkade, on surface lots, or metered on-street parking. If taking transit, Veterans’ Park is a 300m walk from Sorensen Station.

Action Buses may be booked to go to either CrossRoads Church or Veterans’ Park, up until Nov. 9th.

More information is posted at http://www.reddeer.ca/whats-happening/remembrance-day-ceremonies/.

– Fawcett

