Red Deer woman charged with impaired driving resulting in injury

Red Deer RCMP are charging a woman with impaired driving causing bodily harm after a single-vehicle collision Friday night sent the vehicle’s passenger to hospital with serious injuries.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 17th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision after an SUV collided with a tree and then rolled on 60th St., just east of Taylor Drive. RCMP determined that the female driver was impaired by alcohol and arrested her. The female passenger sustained a number of serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to hospital for treatment; the driver was not injured in the collision.

A 33-year-old woman faces charged of impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

– Connolly