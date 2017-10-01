Red Deer under a winter storm warning

WINTER IS COMING - Much of Alberta has been put under a winter storm warning, including Red Deer. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

The fall landscape in Alberta is set to change as much of the province, Central Alberta included, is under a winter storm warning.

According the The Weather Network, “Hazardous winter conditions are expected. A low pressure system moving into Alberta will bring rainfall to portions of the province today, which will quickly change over to snow tonight. Snowfall totals for parts of southeastern Alberta are likely to exceed 20 cm by Monday evening. Snowfall amounts near Calgary and Claresholm currently look closer to 10 cm.

“As the low tracks into southeastern Saskatchewan this evening, strong winds of 60 gusting to 90 km/h are expected to develop. These strong winds will combine with the falling snow to reduce visibilities in some areas. The strongest winds are expected to subside on Monday afternoon.”

Red Deer is expected to see 2-4 mm of rain this evening and about 1 cm of snow overnight and into tomorrow morning.

– Fawcett