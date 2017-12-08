Red Deer teen missing

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 18-year-old Meaghan Miller. Miller was last seen by her family in Red Deer on Dec. 3rd and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Meaghan Miller is described as: Aboriginal, 5’5” tall, 110 lbs, short black hair, brown eyes, tattoo on her left forearm and was last seen wearing a red tank top under a black shirt and black hoodie, white “Harlequin” pants and white high top shoes.

If you have been in contact with Meaghan Miller or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Connolly