Red Deer school bus driver pleads guilty to impaired driving

GUILTY PLEA - Shelly Kolodychuk, centre in white dress and sunglasses, leaves Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle over 80mg. The incident happened when she was driving a school bus in Red Deer this past June. Erin Fawcett/Red Deer Express

A Red Deer school bus driver has pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle over 80mg after an incident this past June.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, of Red Deer was also charged with impaired operation of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. She pleaded guilty to the one charge.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts, court heard that on June 4th at 4 p.m., Kurt Stenberg, a resident of Vanier Woods, observed a school bus hit a tree and a stop sign in the neighbourhood. He then observed the bus, which was carrying 18 children from École Barrie Wilson School, drive on the sidewalk for a few metres before swerving back on the road. The bus eventually came to a stop.

He then called 9-1-1.

The Agreed Statement of Facts indicated when RCMP arrived, Kolodychuk had a slight smell of alcohol on her and her speech was slightly slurred. She was also crying.

RCMP found a drink container near the driver’s seat that appeared to contain alcohol. Kolodychuk was arrested and taken to the detachment where two breath samples were administered. The Agreed Statement of Facts stated Kolodychuk blew 200mg – two and a half times over the legal limit.

Kolodychuk will be sentenced Nov. 6th in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Outside the courthouse, Crown Prosecutor Ed Ring said jail time is in the realm of a possible sentence in the matter.

