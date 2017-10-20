Red Deer Royals hope to appeal to Trudeau for funding

Show band is $600,000 short in fundraising efforts for the Kinsmen Fieldhouse

FUNDRAISING - The Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band is appealing to Central Albertans for their fundraising efforts. photo submitted

The Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band is turning to the prime minister to help with the remaining funds of their new home, the Kinsmen Fieldhouse, located at St. Joseph High School.

But first, they need the support of Central Albertans.

The group is $600,000 short in their fundraising efforts for their new permanent rehearsal facility.

So far, $2.1 million has been raised for the cause by the Red Deer Royals.

In hopes of raising the remaining amount, the Red Deer Royals Alumni Association is looking for people to write letters in support of appealing to the federal government for funding.

The letters will be collected and then presented to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins. So far, they have 400 letters written and are hoping to get another 600 to take to Ottawa.

“The facility is finished and now open and being utilized by the students of Red Deer Catholic in the daylight hours and the Royals get it for Saturday and Wednesday evenings,” said Ray McBeth, fundraising chair for the Red Deer Royals Alumni Association.

“We’re looking for people who would like to enter into a partnership with us and who would take over one or two of the other week nights and that would help us with our fundraising too.”

The Red Deer Royals has been fixture on the marching band scene locally, provincially, nationally and world-wide for nearly 50 years.

Ten years ago, a group of former Royals and parents got involved to provide the band with a suitable, permanent rehearsal facility.

Previously, the band rehearsed where ever they could find that was suitable, but many times it wasn’t all together as one band.

A partnership with Red Deer Catholic Schools was developed with the construction of the Kinsmen Fieldhouse. The Royals’ financial commitment is $2.7 million, representing 50% of the cost of the Fieldhouse.

The Fieldhouse opened this spring and the Royals have been rehearsing there since April.

McBeth added he hopes to have the letters collected around the middle of November.

For more information, visit http://reddeerroyals.com/.

