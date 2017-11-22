MONITORING - The Red Deer River Naturalists is hosting a guest speaker night at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre on Nov. 23rd.

Red Deer River Naturalists host guest speaker

Bradley Peter will talk about new methods of lake monitoring

The Red Deer River Naturalists is hosting a guest speaker night at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Bradley Peter, executive director of the Alberta Lake Management Society (ALMS), will be speaking on Nov. 23rd at 7:30 p.m. about new methods of lake monitoring, and he will also provide information of citizen science monitoring of lakes in Alberta and the Red Deer River Watershed.

“He will talk about what his organization does and some of the newer methods of monitoring lakes and deciding how healthy they are,” Red Deer River Naturalists representative Tony Blake said. “There even may be opportunities for regular people who live by lakes to learn about ways they can help with the water quality.”

According to a release from the Naturalists, ALMS works to promote understanding and comprehensive management of lakes, reservoirs and their watersheds. Lakewatch, an ALMS program, partners with members of the public to collect data and also to raise awareness of lake functions and management options.

Blake said it is important for his group and everyone to learn about the value of clean watersheds.

“Water gives life the whole world, our society included,” he said. “It is not just recreation and aesthetics. Everyone drinks water and uses water. Water flows downhill, so everything that happens above you in the watershed affects you. It is not just about lakes, it is about the watershed and if the watershed is healthy, clean and productive—it means the land above it is more or less healthy as well.”

Peter is part of an ongoing speaker series put on by the Red Deer River Naturalists.

“We have speakers regularly,” Blake said. “During the year, we usually have nine speakers come in. They usually speak from an academic, conservation or natural history topic. They speak for about 45 minutes and then answer questions. We usually bring in lots of college researchers.”

Blake said most of the speakers they bring in have strong academic backgrounds regarding some form of conservation.

“We try to keep it interesting and relevant to Central Alberta. A lot of it is quite cutting edge. We have had people come in and discuss otters, muskrats, caribous, botany, and sometimes we bring in people involved with local conservation,” he said.

Previous story
Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

Just Posted

Red Deer River Naturalists host guest speaker

Bradley Peter will talk about new methods of lake monitoring

Accused Jason Klaus testifies in triple-homicide trial in Red Deer

Klaus charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson

Accused Jason Klaus testifies in triple-homicide trial in Red Deer

Klaus charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson

Mr. Big evidence in Castor-area triple homicide deemed admissible by justice

Defence to begin case Tuesday morning in Red Deer

Red Deer County team honoured for aid in Waterton Fires

Red Deer County Protective Services a huge help to RCMP

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Health Canada hints at government’s plans for legal pot

Health warnings, plain covers for pot packs under proposed regulations

Washington governor tells BC don’t be ‘daunted’ by Trump

“I want to assure this assembly that no matter who is in the White House, it won’t affect Washington state’s relationship with Canada or British Columbia.”

Liberals look to ease concerns with housing strategy

Liberals say they look to ease affordability concerns with release of their housing strategy

David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Cassidy announced earlier this year he had been diagnosed with dementia

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be accused with sexual misconduct allegations

Most Read