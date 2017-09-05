Cara Threefingers

Red Deer RCMP seek to locate missing woman

Cara Threefingers, 22, was last seen in Red Deer on Sept. 1st

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 22-year-old Cara Threefingers. She was last seen in Red Deer on Sept. 1st and RCMP wish to verify her well-being. RCMP believe she may be in Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin.

Threefingers is described as Aboriginal, 5’3” tall and 220 lbs. She has long dark brown hair, a tattoo on the inside of her right inner arm that says “I love you” and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights and black shoes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Threefingers or who has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Fawcett

Most Read