Red Deer RCMP seek to locate missing woman

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 22-year-old Cara Threefingers. She was last seen in Red Deer on Sept. 1st and RCMP wish to verify her well-being. RCMP believe she may be in Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin.

Threefingers is described as Aboriginal, 5’3” tall and 220 lbs. She has long dark brown hair, a tattoo on the inside of her right inner arm that says “I love you” and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights and black shoes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Threefingers or who has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Fawcett