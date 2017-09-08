Red Deer RCMP search for missing woman

Joyce Southworth, 52, was last seen in the City Aug. 26th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 52-year-old Joyce Emmarie Southworth. Southworth was last seen in Red Deer on Aug. 26th and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Southworth is described as Caucasian, 5’3” tall, 130 lbs, with short red hair and blue eyes. She has a number of tattoos including a bear, flower and bird on right arm; wolf on right back shoulder; cougar on left front shoulder; two raccoons on left back shoulder

Anyone who has been in contact with Southworth or who has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Fawcett