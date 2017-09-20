Red Deer RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a pub in Riverside Meadows in the early morning of Sept. 16th and are looking for public assistance to identify the suspect.

RCMP were called to Cheers pub on 54th Ave. at 1 a.m. on Sept. 16th, after a masked man entered the pub wielding a long barrel firearm and demanded cash from the staff. The suspect fled the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were a number of patrons in the pub at the time; no one was injured during this robbery.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, not tall with a thin build and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black and white Halloween skeleton mask, black and white gloves with a skeleton pattern, and a dark-coloured hoodie and carrying a long barrel firearm.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett