Red Deer RCMP on scene at collision

Red Deer RCMP are on scene at a collision involving a bicycle and an SUV at the intersection of Davison Drive and 50th St.; the 16-year-old male cyclist was struck by an eastbound SUV while riding through a crosswalk. The cyclist has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries and an RCMP collision analyst is on scene. RCMP are investigating all possible contributing factors in this collision and do not believe this is a criminal investigation at this time.

Traffic in the area is impacted, and eastbound traffic is not moving on 50th St.; RCMP are requesting that drivers avoid the area and take alternative routes until further notice.

RCMP thank drivers for their cooperation. RCMP will release an update when the area has been cleared and when more information is available.

– Fawcett