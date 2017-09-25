Red Deer RCMP make slew of recent arrests

Recent arrests by Red Deer RCMP include a number of trafficking and weapons charges, and involved numerous suspects who were wanted on outstanding warrants at the time of their arrest. Many were arrested in stolen vehicles and were in possession of stolen identity documents, chequebooks, credit and debit cards.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked on a street in the Clearview neighbourhood. The truck had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake on Sept. 12th, and police arrested the lone male occupant without incident. He was in possession of a stolen debit card at the time of his arrest.

Gregory Bruce Deering, 28, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

The morning of Sept. 13th, Red Deer RCMP located a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court after police arrested him in a stolen car on July 16th.

William Louis Murphy, 36, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.

At about 2 p.m. on Sept. 13th, Red Deer RCMP located a woman who was wanted on outstanding warrants. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of several stolen driver’s licenses, a stolen chequebook, heroin and what is believed to be fentanyl.

Sheri-Lynn Koch, 36, has been charged with four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance. She also faces charges in regards to her outstanding warrants.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 14th, RCMP were called to a restaurant in response to a report that suspects who had defrauded the restaurant the week before were back. RCMP attended and arrested a man and a woman. The man was wanted on three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest and provided a false name to police, who quickly verified his real identity. At the time of his arrest he was in possession of stolen identification and a credit card from several different victims, as well as crystal meth. The woman was identified as the suspect in three separate files involving fraud at a hair salon, a restaurant dine and dash, and a gas and dash. RCMP continue to investigate and more charges may be pending.

Cody Douglas Holden, 33, has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of illegal possession of government documents, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of a Schedule I substance (crystal meth).

Ashley Dawn Taylor, 30, has been charged with theft under $5,000, obtaining food/lodging by fraud, fraud under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and two counts of breach of a conditional sentence order.

At 4 p.m. on Sept. 14th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspect who had brandished a knife at staff at a south end store and threatened them after being confronted for allegedly shoplifting. The suspect then fled the store and left the area in a car. RCMP located the suspect car and conducted a traffic stop in the area of 48th Ave. and 43rd St. The suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody without injury to himself or to police. Police seized knives, stolen identity belonging to numerous theft victims, including identification that had been altered, and a large amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Jordan Sherman Walker, 24, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000 resisting/obstructing a peace officer, using/trafficking and possessing an identity document, identity fraud and three counts of identity theft.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a vacant garage in downtown Red Deer. RCMP arrested the suspects and seized a loaded handgun and ammunition as well as a paintball gun and a replica firearm from the minivan they were driving. Police continue to investigate. A 36-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man faces numerous weapons charges; their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 19th, RCMP arrested a man and a woman in a traffic stop at a north end gas station as the result of a drug trafficking investigation. Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, approximately $450 in cash, bear spray and items consistent with trafficking.

Robert Sean Bishop, 39, has been charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Mackenzie Rae Bannister, 19, has been charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property under $5,000

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 20th, RCMP arrested a man in a traffic stop in the Eastview neighbourhood as the result of a drug trafficking investigation. The male suspect attempted unsuccessfully to flee police on foot and was arrested nearby. RCMP seized what is believed to be crack cocaine, hundreds of dollars in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking, including numerous cell phones, and stolen identification and a credit card.

Michael Anthony Turnbull, 24, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22nd, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. RCMP located a suspect in possession of individually packaged drugs believed to be fentanyl, drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking, approximately $2,200 in cash and three prohibited weapons: brass knuckles, bear spray and an extendable baton.

Jayme Taylor Klein, 23, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

At 1 p.m. on Sept. 22nd, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked in an alley in a downtown residential area. RCMP confirmed the Ford F350 had been stolen out of Leduc and contained the area, setting up tire deflation devices as a precaution. The female suspect inside the truck was taken into custody without incident. Police seized ammunition and numerous other items from the truck and continue to investigate to determine if any of the items have been reported stolen.

Emma Louise James, 22, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization.

At 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24th, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Sunnybrook. On arrival, RCMP located a man who was in violation of a number of court-imposed conditions; during the arrest, the suspect caused minor damage to the police car he had been placed inside.

Andrew Richard Knapp, 33, has been charged with mischief under $5,000, mischief by preventing lawful enjoyment of property and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 24th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a home in Deer Park after a woman caught a man with a knife attempting to break in and trapped him in the back yard. The suspect managed to get out of the yard before police arrived but RCMP located him nearby and took him into custody. The woman was not injured during her interaction with the suspect.

Samuel George Hudson, 23, was wanted on 29 warrants at the time of his arrest – eight out of Red Deer, three out of Calgary, six out of Leduc, and 12 out of Bashaw. In addition to those charges, he now faces resisting/obstructing a peace officer, break and enter, assault with weapon, uttering threats and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

– Fawcett