Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests

Recent arrests of note by Red Deer RCMP include locating and arresting a number of suspects in stolen vehicles, many in possession of stolen identification, weapons and drugs. A number of arrests were the result of RCMP monitoring areas and prolific property offenders identified through the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint policing strategies. Other arrests were thanks to citizens reporting suspicious activity.

On Nov. 1st at 7:00 p.m. RCMP responded to a shoplifter in custody at a south end business. RCMP took the suspect into custody and seized what appears to be methamphetamine and a number of pieces of stolen identification.

Cody Robert Letwinetz, 28-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

On Oct. 27th shortly before 4:30 a.m. RCMP on patrol in the area of 40th Ave. and 50th St. located a stolen grey GMC truck with a stolen license plate on it. The truck fled police into the Michener Hill neighbourhood, where the driver abandoned the truck and attempted to flee police on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and RCMP found he was in possession of stolen identification.

Jay Dee Coffman, 33-years-old, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

On Oct. 27th at 9:00 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Deer Park neighbourhood. Police located a suspect who was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions and in possession of heroin.

Travis Patrick Meyers, 32-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance and failing to comply with conditions.

On Oct. 26th at 8:45 p.m. RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious man in a vehicle outside a convenience store in the Johnstone Crossing neighbourhood. Police located the suspect in possession of a stun gun, bear spray and a knife, contrary to a court-imposed weapons prohibition, and in possession of heroin and items consistent with drug trafficking.

David Samuel Reid, 35-years-old, has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, four counts of weapons possession contrary to order, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Shortly before noon on Oct. 27th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen white GMC truck with a stolen license plate being driven in downtown Red Deer. Police located the truck at a gas station and arrested the driver after he had exited the vehicle. RCMP located fireworks in the possession of the suspect, contrary to a court-imposed prohibition on the suspect possessing weapons, ammunition or explosive devices.

Adam Reginald Spare, 53-years-old, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions and weapons possession contrary to order.

At 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 26th, RCMP responded to a report of a man with a firearm and a machete at a residence in Northwood Estates. Police contained the area and made contact with the suspect, who exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident. Police determined that the incident involved a dispute between several people who were known to each other and the public was not at risk. RCMP obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized an imitation firearm and three machetes.

Brandon Kevin Wattie, 31-years-old has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and forcible confinement.

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man the night of Oct. 21st after receiving a report of a hit and run and numerous other driving complaints regarding the same van; in one incident, the driver of the van was alleged to have pointed a knife at another driver. RCMP located the van, which refused to stop for police and evaded several tire deflation devices before stopping in a north end parking lot. No one was injured in this series of events.

Sean Michael Drosdoski, 45-years-old, has been charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop or remain, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and two counts of uttering threats.

On the evening of Oct. 20th, RCMP on patrol in the downtown located a stolen Ford Mustang, which refused to stop for police and drove into the West Park neighbourhood. The driver abandoned the car in an alley and fled police on foot, attempting to enter a residence on West Park Crescent before being arrested by police.

Christian Frank Hinse, 23-years-old, has been charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants the night of Oct. 19th, and found him to be in possession of ammunition, in contravention of several weapons and ammunition prohibitions.

Steven Michael Herman, 36-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance (GHB) and three counts of failing to comply with with weapons and ammunition prohibition.

At 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in downtown Red Deer. On arrival, RCMP determined the Dodge Ram was stolen, and arrested the occupant without incident. Police seized cocaine, a rifle that was hidden in the back seat of the truck, and several knives.

Michael Wayne Campbell, 32-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), possession of stolen property over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, four counts of failing to comply with conditions and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

At 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 19th, RCMP located a vehicle travelling the wrong way on 50th St. and initiated a traffic stop. The minivan refused to stop, attempting to evade police officers and several tire deflation devices by driving over curbs, onto paths and through an industrial fence before coming to a stop on Riverside Drive. The suspect was taken into custody after struggling with police, and was found to be in possession of cocaine and to be violating a number of court-imposed conditions.

Dustin Charles Dumais, 26-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, six counts of failing to comply with conditions and mischief under $5,000.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious male at a south end business. RCMP arrested a suspect who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was breaching a number of court-imposed conditions and a probation order.

Cory Patrick Johnson, 40-years-old, has been charged with possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with probation.

– Connolly