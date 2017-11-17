Red Deer RCMP make high volume of arrests

Recent arrests by Red Deer RCMP include a number of property crime arrests; many of those arrested were found to be breaching court-imposed conditions and/or were wanted on warrants.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15th, RCMP responded to a report of activity in a vacant apartment in the Pines neighbourhood. RCMP attended and located two suspects in the apartment. One suspect actively resisted arrest but was taken into custody without injury to himself or to police officers; the second suspect was arrested without incident for outstanding warrants.

Trevor James Larmondin, 47, has been charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions.

Jessy Langlois, 25, was remanded on his outstanding warrants.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 15th, Red Deer RCMP were assisted by Blackfalds RCMP in locating a stolen Cadillac as it drove into Red Deer. Red Deer RCMP located the car in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood, where it was disabled remotely by Onstar. The driver attempted to flee the car but was taken into custody. The car had been reported stolen out of Ponoka.

Johnny Howard MacDonald, 23, was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, four counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with probation.

At 11 p.m. on Nov. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a rented garage in the Johnstone neighbourhood. On arrival, RCMP located a stolen boat in the garage, and arrested the suspect who was renting the garage out. The suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Ryan Malcolm Leary, 32, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 13th, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on warrants for a personal robbery that had occurred on Nov. 4th, in which the victim had his wallet stolen and received a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound to his face. At the time of his arrest, the suspect gave police a false name and was in possession of GHB and a knife.

Shawn Ryan Cooper, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, intimidation, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of Schedule I substance.

At 3 p.m. on Nov. 13th, RCMP responded to a report in the Riverside Industrial area after two citizens intercepted a suspect in a vehicle they believed he was attempting to steal. Police Dog Services attended and located the suspect nearby in the park system.

Christopher Lyle Hannah, 41, has been charged with theft of a car, theft under $5,000 and possessing break-instruments.

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 12th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Clearview neighbourhood. Police officers located a suspect in a parked stolen truck, and took him into custody without incident. The truck had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake, and the license plate had been reported stolen out of Blackfalds.

Kevin Leo Gallagher, 33, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, impaired care or control by a drug of vessel, driving while disqualified, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon while knowing possession is unauthorized, driving without registration and driving without insurance.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 11th, RCMP located a suspect in a stolen truck in the Rosedale neighbourhood. She was found to be in possession of stolen keys to a number of vehicles and was wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Edmonton.

Jesse Ann Schiach, 24, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 8th, RCMP Police Dog Services located a stolen Ford F-150 parked under the 67th St. bridge on a walking trail in the area of 45th Ave.; police had been searching for the truck after receiving a number of complaints that the truck was driving erratically. The truck rammed the police car several times before the police officer was able to arrest the driver; the police officer was not injured during the collisions. The truck, which had a quad in the back, had been reported stolen out of the Blackfalds area on Nov. 7th. The quad had been reported stolen as part of a separate truck theft out of Leduc area on Nov. 7th.

Christopher Wickins-Pearse, 21, was wanted on several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and failing to appear in court. He has been charged with assault with a weapon on police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8th, RCMP located a suspicious vehicle parked in downtown Red Deer and observed that the male in the driver’s seat was in possession of a flare gun; police officers were aware that the suspect was on court-imposed conditions not to be in possession of anything that could be used as a weapon. The suspect refused to unlock or exit the vehicle, and RCMP contained the area, laid a tire deflation device to prevent potential flight from police through a residential neighbourhood, and removed the suspect from the vehicle without injury to himself or to police officers. RCMP seized the flare gun and bear spray from the car during the arrest.

Jessie Singh Dodd, 32, has been charged with resisting and obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

At 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 7th, RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood after a truck reportedly drove onto a residential lawn and came to a stop. RCMP located a man in the driver’s seat who was found to be violating a number of court-imposed conditions. The truck had been reported stolen out of the Blackfalds area on Nov. 6th. RCMP continue to investigate.

Thomas Jeffrey Houle, 20, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and eight counts of failing to comply with conditions.

