Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man robbed store at gunpoint

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a north end convenience store last night after a young Caucasian man robbed the store at gunpoint.

RCMP were called to Corral Foods at 68th St. and 59th Ave. at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27th, after a man wielding a shotgun demanded the cash drawer from the till. He fled the area in a grey BMW that RCMP believe to be the same as one reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier the same day.

The staff were not injured in this robbery. RCMP responded immediately and continue to investigate with support from the RCMP forensic unit.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· Early 20s

· Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, blue jeans and black and white shoes

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

– Connolly

