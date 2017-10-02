Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery at pub

Suspects fled bar with undisclosed amount of cash and were seen driving away in a dark-coloured SUV

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at East 40th Pub last weekend and are looking for public assistance to identify the suspects.

RCMP were called to East 40th Pub on 40th Av. at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 30th, after two men wearing masks entered the pub wielding long barrel firearms and demanded cash from the staff. The suspects fled the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash and were seen driving away in a dark-coloured SUV.

There were a number of patrons in the pub at the time; no one was injured during this robbery. Shortly afterward, RCMP recovered a grey Nissan Rogue in the Highland Green neighbourhood that had been reported stolen; police seized the vehicle and are examining it to determine if it was the vehicle used in the robbery.

Suspect one is described as Caucasian, tall with a thin build, light-coloured eyes and light-coloured hair. He was wearing a black and white skeleton mask and gloves and carrying a long gun, possibly a sawed off shotgun, and a bag with black and white writing.

Suspect two is described as possibly Caucasian, about 6’2” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a camouflage face covering with sunglasses over top, a blue jacket and gloves and carrying a long gun, possibly a sawed off shotgun.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett