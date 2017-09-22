Red Deer RCMP investigate after police car rammed

EMS attended and treated the police officer at the scene

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after a truck rammed a police car during an early morning traffic stop then fled the scene.

Shortly after 2 am on Sept. 22nd, RCMP initiated a traffic stop on a truck on 40th Ave. north of Township Road 375 in Red Deer.

The truck stopped initially, then reversed and rammed the police cruiser, turning it 180 degrees and pushing it toward a ditch. The collision resulted in the air bags deploying, causing minor injuries to the police officer; he was able to exit the cruiser while it was being pushed as there was a danger of the cruiser overturning when it struck the ditch. EMS attended and treated the police officer at the scene.

RCMP located the abandoned truck a short time later. Police Dog Services attended and tracked the male suspect for some time before losing the track.

RCMP continue to investigate and will issue an update when more information is available.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Weber