Red Deer RCMP have one in custody in stolen vehicle investigation

Red Deer RCMP have taken one person into custody after a stolen vehicle investigation that resulted in police presence behind a residence in the area of 37th Ave and 45th St. at 2 p.m. Oct. 18th. While police contained the area, several nearby schools were placed in “hold and secure” as a precaution, but the events had no relationship to the schools and students and staff were not in any danger during the arrest.

RCMP are still on scene in the area and continue to investigate, but the hold and secure status has been lifted in the schools. RCMP will issue an update with more information as the investigation continues.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Connolly