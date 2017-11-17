Red Deer RCMP arrest two with multiple stolen IDs

Red Deer have charged two men after locating them with multiple pieces of identification, mail, cheques and credit cards that were stolen from approximately 15 victims.

At 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2nd, Red Deer RCMP attended a hotel in response to a report of possible fraud activity by guests staying there. On arrival, police arrested two men; the first suspect was in possession of large quantities of stolen identification, mail, cheques and credit cards, as well as methamphetamine. RCMP arrested the second suspect shortly afterward and seized a large quantity of beef jerky that had been purchased with a fraudulent corporate cheque written to a bank account that had been opened under a false name.

Jeffrey Ryan Hall, 37, has been charged with 12 counts of possession and trafficking in government documents, nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of theft and misue of a credit card, four counts of possession of stolen mail and possession of a Schedule I substance.

A second 31-year-old man will face charges of fraud and use of a forged document; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

– Fawcett