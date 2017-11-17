Red Deer RCMP arrest two with multiple stolen IDs

Men had allegedly had stolen information from 15 people

Red Deer have charged two men after locating them with multiple pieces of identification, mail, cheques and credit cards that were stolen from approximately 15 victims.

At 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2nd, Red Deer RCMP attended a hotel in response to a report of possible fraud activity by guests staying there. On arrival, police arrested two men; the first suspect was in possession of large quantities of stolen identification, mail, cheques and credit cards, as well as methamphetamine. RCMP arrested the second suspect shortly afterward and seized a large quantity of beef jerky that had been purchased with a fraudulent corporate cheque written to a bank account that had been opened under a false name.

Jeffrey Ryan Hall, 37, has been charged with 12 counts of possession and trafficking in government documents, nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of theft and misue of a credit card, four counts of possession of stolen mail and possession of a Schedule I substance.

A second 31-year-old man will face charges of fraud and use of a forged document; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

– Fawcett

Previous story
Alberta to get $6 million in federal funds to tackle opioid crisis
Next story
Red Deer RCMP make high volume of arrests

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP make high volume of arrests

Numerous suspects arrested in relation to property crime offences

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with multiple stolen IDs

Men had allegedly had stolen information from 15 people

Christmas Wish Breakfast helping those in need

Event takes place in Red Deer on Sunday

Temporary road closure near Riverside Drive

Red Deer road closed for water service

Details of Mr. Big sting operation discussed in Castor-area triple homicides

Klaus confesses to arranging murders, says Frank pulled the trigger

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP give back

United Way of Central Alberta hold inaugural McDonalds United Way Day

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Most Read