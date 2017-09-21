Red Deer RCMP arrest three after stolen vehicle flees police

All three made their first court appearance Sept. 18th

Three people are facing numerous criminal charges after Red Deer RCMP arrested them in a stolen vehicle with a firearm and a large sword.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17th, RCMP located a stolen Ford Escape as it drove through south Red Deer.

Police laid a tire deflation device that flattened both of the car’s front tires; the vehicle sped away, driving erratically until it became incapacitated, hit the median at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Kerry Wood Drive and entered the park system, coming to rest in a treed area.

The male driver and a female passenger attempted to flee the car on foot but were arrested by RCMP, while three more passengers remained in the car and were taken into custody by RCMP.

Two passengers were later released without charge. RCMP seized a sword and a rifle from the car and located a second loaded rifle near the collision scene.

Jerad Cory Matheson, 25, faces the following charges – dangerous operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop in order to evade peace officer, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (two counts); resist peace officer, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Darren Curtis Lagrelle, 21, faces the following charges – possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of weapon contrary to prohibition order (two counts).

Liticia Helen Willier, 19, faces the following charges – possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fail to comply with probation (two counts),

All three made their first court appearance in Red Deer on Sept. 18th.