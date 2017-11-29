Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders in targeted crime hot spots

Recent arrests of note by Red Deer RCMP include a number of habitual offenders identified through Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction strategy; more arrests took place in areas RCMP have identified as crime hot spots and locations where the public have reported active criminal behaviour.

RCMP seized significant amounts of drugs, several firearms and a replica firearm during these arrests.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 25th, RCMP on patrol in an area known to be active regarding stolen vehicles conducted a traffic stop and located several larger bags of methamphetamine along with a number of individually packaged smaller bags consistent with drug trafficking.

RCMP seized the methamphetamine and more than $1,000 in cash as proceeds of crime.

Mackenzie Rae Bannister, 19, faces the following charges:

· CDSA 5 (2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking X 2. Bannister was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 27th.

Robert Sean Bishop, 29, faces the following charges:

· CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking X 2

· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions. Bishop was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 27th.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25th, RCMP on patrol in a known crime hot spot located a stolen truck parked at an address that police have flagged for criminal activity through the Red Deer crime reduction strategy, Pinpoint. RCMP arrested the driver without incident and seized a rifle, a shotgun and ammunition.

The suspect was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants out of Red Deer at the time of his arrest.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, 33-year-old Trevor James Gatzke faces the following charges:

· Criminal Code 86 (1) – unsafe storage of firearms; Criminal Code 91 (1) – unauthorized possession of firearm; Criminal Code 91 (2) – unauthorized possession of weapon; Criminal Code 92 (2) – unauthorized possession of weapon while knowing possession was unauthorized; Criminal Code 94(1) – possession of firearm/ammunition in vehicle X 2; Criminal Code 355 (a) – possession of stolen property over $5,000; Criminal Code 145 (3) – fail to comply with conditions X 3; TSA 53 (1) (b) – improper license plate on vehicle and TSA 54 (1) (a) – drive without insurance.

Gatzke was remanded for court in Red Deer on Nov. 28th and will appear in court again on Dec. 14th at 9:30 a.m.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 25th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Metcalf Avenue. RCMP confirmed the vehicle had been stolen out of Red Deer and arrested the occupant without incident.

During the arrest, RCMP seized an open bottle of liquor and a pellet gun that the suspect was prohibited by the courts from possessing.

Cody Alan Feil, 30, faces the following charges: Criminal Code 88 (1) – possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; Criminal Code 117.01 (1) – weapons possession contrary to order and Criminal Code 355 (b) – possession of stolen property under $5,000 X 2. Feil also faced a number of traffic and GLA charges that have been dealt with; he was scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on the criminal charges on Nov. 28th.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 20th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located two prolific male offenders who are well known to police in a stolen truck.

During the arrest, RCMP seized cocaine and methamphetamine. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer County in the early morning of Nov. 20th. A 30-year-old man faces the following charges – CDSA 4 (1) – possession of schedule I substance X 2; Criminal Code 355 (a) – possession of stolen property over $5,000 X 2.

A 48-year-old man faces the following charges – CDSA 5(2) – possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking X 2 and Criminal Code 145(3) – fail to comply with conditions.

Their names cannot be released at this time as the charges against them have not yet been sworn before the courts; both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer at 9:30 am on Jan. 12th, 2018.

On Nov. 20th at 3 p.m., Red Deer RCMP located a stolen Dodge Ram at a storage unit in the Kentwood neighbourhood and arrested the driver without incident. The suspect was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. The truck had been reported stolen out of Rimbey when it was left unlocked and running.

Michael Langille faces a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000, in addition to his warrants. He was remanded to appear in court on Nov. 22nd and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 6th.

At 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen SUV parked in a south Red Deer parking lot. On arrival, RCMP arrested a man and a woman without incident; the woman was in possession of stolen property from a store in the area at the time of her arrest.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Nov. 8th after it was left with spare keys inside it. A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman will face charges of possession of stolen property; their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 18th, RCMP responded to a report of a personal robbery after a man walking home through downtown Red Deer was approached by two men who assaulted him and attempted to rob him.

The victim suffered minor bruising in the assault and was able to get away from the suspects.

RCMP did not locate the suspects that night during patrols but identified a suspect during the course of the investigation and arrested him on Nov. 24th.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. RCMP continue to search for the second suspect.

Bryan Wally Kersch, 48, faces the following charges – Criminal Code 463/344(b) – attempted robbery; Criminal Code 145 (3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 3 and CDSA 4 (1) – Possession of Schedule I substance.

Kersch is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 6th.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18th, RCMP attended a south Red Deer business in response to a report of shoplifters in custody. The suspects gave RCMP officers false names but police quickly determined their identities and found they were both wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Melissa Caylene White and 38-year-old Travis Dwight Lindsey each faced a new charge of obstructing a peace officer (CC 129 (a) as well as their outstanding warrants.

White appeared in court in Red Deer on Nov. 20th and has since had her charges dealt with. Lindsey appeared in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21st and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 5th.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 18th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a stolen car that was parked in a parking lot in the Bower neighbourhood.

RCMP attended and arrested the two occupants without incident. The car had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Nov. 15th after it was left with spare keys inside it.

Joel David Bremner, 47, faces the following charges – Criminal Code 355 (b) – possession of stolen property under $5,000; Criminal Code 351 (1) – possession of break-in instruments. Bremner was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 20th and was scheduled to appear again on Nov. 28th.

Christopher Evan Keizer, 25, faces the following charges – Criminal Code 355 (b) – possession of stolen property under $5,000; Criminal Code 351 (1) – possession of break-in instruments; Criminal Code 733.1 (1) – fail to comply with probation; TSA 52 (1) (a) – drive without registration; TSA 54 (1) (a) – drive without insurance.

Keizer was scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 22nd at 9:30 am. He failed to appear and his charges have now gone to warrant status, along with an additional charge of failing to appear in court.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 18th, Red Deer RCMP were patrolling an identified crime hot spot when they located a stolen SUV being driven by a male suspect.

RCMP initiated a traffic stop and followed the SUV for some distance until it was clear the SUV was refusing to stop for police.

For public safety reasons, RCMP turned off their lights and slowed down to indicate they would not pursue the suspect vehicle, which fled nonetheless and ran a red light at the intersection of Gaetz Avenue and 55th St.

Several civilian vehicles were able to avoid hitting the stolen SUV but one vehicle struck it. The stolen SUV spun and hit a traffic light then collided with another vehicle, pushing that vehicle into the vehicle behind it.

RCMP arrested the driver of the stolen SUV and seized a small amount of methamphetamine from the suspect. City of Red Deer emergency services staff attended and ensured that none of the victims had been injured in the three collisions.

The driver of the stolen SUV sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital then released to police custody. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Nov. 13th after it was left unattended with keys in it.

Simon John Pelletier, 39, was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 24th and has since been found guilty of the following charges – Criminal Code 249.1(1) – flight from police; Criminal Code 355(a) – possession of stolen property over $5,000 and CDSA 4(1) – possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 18th, RCMP on patrol in north Red Deer located a truck that had been reported stolen out of Red Deer late the night before.

The truck was stopped at the side of the road as it had run out of gas. RCMP arrested the male driver and a female passenger without incident.

Jesse Joseph Cecka, 29, faces one charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 (CC 355 (a).

He appeared in court in Red Deer on Nov. 20th and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 12th at 9:30 am.

Julianna Marie Hinz, 22, faces one charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 (CC 355(a). She is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 8th at 8:30 am.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 17th, RCMP on patrol in an area known to be active regarding stolen vehicles located a stolen car with a license plate that had been stolen separate from the car.

RCMP tracked the movement of the car from a distance until it had parked, then boxed it in and arrested the female driver without incident. The car had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Oct. 25th when it was left running and unattended, and the license plate had been reported stolen out of Innisfail on Oct. 26th.

A 28-year-old woman faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and a number of traffic tickets.

Her name cannot be released at this time as the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts. She is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 13th.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 17th, RCMP on patrol in an area known to be active regarding stolen vehicles located a stolen car with two occupants. RCMP executed a high risk traffic stop and took the occupants into custody.

Savannah Lee Korth, 20, faces a charge of possession of stolen property (CC 354) and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 4th.

At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in progress at a locked industrial compound on Golden West Avenue.

RCMP attended immediately and located the suspect as he was leaving the area after being caught on camera breaking into a holiday trailer in the compound; at the time of his arrest, the suspect was found to be in breach of a number of court-ordered conditions, including a curfew.

Robert James Martin, 35, faces the following charges – Criminal Code 348(1)(e) – Break and enter; Criminal Code 430 (4) – Mischief under $5,000 and Criminal Code 145 (3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 3.

Martin was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21st and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 7th at 9:30 am.