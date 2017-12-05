Red Deer man arrested after convenience store armed robbery

Convenience store robbed by men wielding machete, pepper spray

Red Deer RCMP have one in custody after a Kentwood convenience store was robbed by two masked men wielding a machete and pepper spray this morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 5th, RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call after two men entered the Running on Empty store on Kent Street wielding a machete and pepper spray and demanding cash and cigarettes. RCMP responded immediately with Police Dog Services and began to track the suspects through the Kentwood neighbourhood and a nearby industrial area. Within 20 minutes police had located the first suspect, a 19-year-old man, and taken him into custody without incident. Store staff were not injured in this robbery.

Red Deer RCMP continue to search for the second suspect and will issue an update as further arrests are made and once the charges against the man in custody are sworn before the courts.

– Connolly

