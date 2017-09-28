Red Deer Food Bank gets big financial boost

Rifco National Auto Finance recently presented the Red Deer Food Bank with a cheque of $33, 534.90. The fall months are typically slower months for donations for the food bank so getting this money to the organization right away was important, officials have said.

The Rifco Charity Golf Classic is organized every year to raise funds for a charity selected by the Rifco staff. For the second year in a row the Red Deer Food Bank was the recipient of this year’s fundraising, with more than $33,000 raised just at the golf tournament alone. Throughout the year staff hold various fundraisers all in support of the Red Deer Food Bank, with the golf tournament being the biggest. The final cheque will be presented to Red Deer Food Bank in December.

Alice Kolisnyk, deputy director of the Red Deer Food Bank Society was overwhelmed by the outcome. “The tremendous support shown through the Rifco Golf Tournament is absolutely heartwarming. The money raised will go a very long way to provide the hard to donate items such as the meat, margarine, and milk that we put in our hampers. It is the continued support of businesses like Rifco that speaks volumes about their community minded efforts. This support makes it easier for the Red Deer Food Bank to help those in our community that are going through tough times.”

Rifco CEO, Bill Graham, commented on the successful event, “We are grateful to our volunteers and our many corporate friends that made the golf tournament successful raising $33,535. On behalf of our sponsors, volunteers and our staff, Rifco is pleased that we are able to assist the Red Deer Foodbank with the important work that they do in the community.”

– Fawcett

