Red Deer Chamber takes action on federal tax proposal

In response to the recent tax changes proposed by Finance Canada, the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce brought forward a resolution at be the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting in Fredericton, New Brunswick asking the government to establish a Royal Commission to review and revise Canada’s taxing statutes as a way to ensure a fair, simple, and modern tax system for all Canadians.

From Sept. 23rd-25th, delegates from chambers across Canada met to debate and vote on the advocacy agenda of the largest and most influential business association in Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The decision to call for a Royal Commission is a strong recommendation that aims to remove the political and bureaucratic influences in relation to Canada’s tax code that we are seeing in the recent proposals put forward by Finance Minister Bill Morneau. While a Royal Commission is a long and comprehensive process, the chamber network feels that it is the best mechanism to ensure that all taxpayers have the opportunity to provide input into a tax code that reflects today’s realities.

“We felt strongly that only a Royal Commission can achieve the goals of developing a new federal taxation system guided by the principles of simplification and modernization,” said Robin Bobocel, CEO of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased that chambers of commerce from coast to coast to coast will be united in a call for the federal government to undertake the first real review of Canada’s tax code since the Carter Commission in 1962, and I couldn’t be prouder that it was the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce which provided this leadership.”

The recommendations which formed the basis of the policy resolution call for the federal government to:

1. Extend the current consultation period beyond Oct. 2nd so as to ensure broad participation by Canada’s SME community.

2. Establish a royal commission to undertake a comprehensive review of taxing statutes guided by the principles of simplification and modernization, as well as having the goal of reducing compliance costs to make Canada a competitive tax regime once again.

3. Establish a standing committee, with active representation from the SME community to support the commission by continuously monitor changes and publicly report progress at least annually.

– Fawcett