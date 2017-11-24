Red Deer CFR details coming next week

LOOKING AHEAD - Officials with the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park are working on a plan that has the potential to bring the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer. Pictured here is some rodeo action from the Rebel Energy Services Xtreme Bulls Event at the Centrium last year. Red Deer Express/file photo

Westerner Park, in partnership with the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce they will be hosting a public event on Nov. 30th at 4:30 p.m. in the ENMAX Centrium to present a multi-year proposal to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) to potentially host the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) at Westerner Park in Red Deer starting in November 2018.

“It is important to us that we honor the legacy of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association and Northlands Park by celebrating their history of creating legends,” said Ben Antifaiff, CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park. “Together we can continue to build on this legacy right here in Central Alberta.”

“We would like to showcase the ways that Central Alberta is ready and willing and able to help the CPRA continue to build this legacy,” said Robin Bobocel, CEO of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce. “We welcome our community to join us as we highlight our vision of hosting the CFR at the presentation event.”

Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to experience the potential future of the Canadian Finals Rodeo as we present our vision to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

– Connolly