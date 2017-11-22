RDC students get a break

Red Deer students will have a reading break come Fall 2019

Students at Red Deer College will begin to enjoy the benefits of a five day fall semester break, starting in October 2019.

Post-secondary institutions across the province have been introducing the fall breaks as a way to allow students an opportunity to work on and maintain their mental well-being while not being burdened by the pressures of post-secondary studies. It is believed this will lead to improved mental health, higher retention and a healthier student experience.

“We are excited that Red Deer College is introducing a fall reading break beginning in October 2019,” said Kass Scholze, Students’ Association president. “The Students’ Association is constantly trying to ensure a quality student experience for the students of RDC and we believe a semester break in the fall term will go a long way towards an improved experience.”

The Students’ Association conducted a plebiscite asking students if they were in favour of a fall reading break during its recent spring executive elections. The results were resounding — the majority of students were in favour of a break during the fall term. Over 86 per cent of students responding were in favour of a new break.

Following the vote, the Students’ Association made a formal request to the College to implement a fall reading break as soon as practically possible.

“The Students’ Association is very pleased Red Deer College recognizes the value of a fall semester break as a way for students to rest and regroup for the final part of the term,” said Scholze. “We believe the College has made an important step forward in creating an environment for continued student growth and success.”

RDC currently provides students with a mid-term Reading Week in the Winter term, which falls the week of the Family Day holiday.

– Connolly

