Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Austin Rose. Rose was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 11th and RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Rose is described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall and 110 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have been in contact with Austin Rose or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Fawcett