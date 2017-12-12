RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer teen pulled over by a car flashing red and blue lights

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect alleged to be impersonating a police officer after a male youth was “pulled over” in south Red Deer in the early hours of Dec. 4th.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 4th, Red Deer RCMP received a report that a 16-year-old male had just been stopped in the area of Hwy. 595 and 30th Ave. by a vehicle that flashed red and blue lights. When the driver pulled over, the suspect approached the vehicle and asked for the youth’s license, insurance and registration; when the suspect was asked to show police identification, he fled and was last seen driving northbound on 30th Ave.

RCMP attended immediately and made patrols for the suspect vehicle but did not locate it.

The suspect is described as: A Caucasian male, in his 30s, a large, muscular build, red hair and long red beard, wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown toque.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Crown Victoria with body damage and a red and blue light bar, and no license plate.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

– Connolly

Previous story
Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need
Next story
Red Deer teen found

Just Posted

RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer teen pulled over by a car flashing red and blue lights

Red Deer Health Foundation raises $1.2 million through Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees enjoyed a ‘Renaissance year,’ said Foundation chair

Toys for Tickets wraps up with 300 gifts for families in need

Citizens donated a range of toys with a total value of $5,600

Two individuals arrested after impaired driving collisions

Red Deer driver crashed into cement flowerbed

Red Deer to host portion of Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament

City approves $75,000 in support of 2018 hosting

Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Troubled Spirit vodka was introduced in early December

New fighter-jet competition to have national ‘economic interest’ requirement

Trudeau government wants to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighters by as early as 2025

The top-binged shows on Netflix in 2017

Which show did you cheat on your spouse with by watching ahead?

2017 word of the year: Feminism

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

200 Russians to compete in Olympics as neutrals

The Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea

Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist

Review of scientific studies suggests ‘man flu’ may be more intense: researcher

Trudeau appoints Supreme Court chief justice

Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Richard Wagner as Supreme Court chief justice

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Most Read