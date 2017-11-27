RCMP reach out to public in identifying deceased male

Red Deer RCMP are releasing a sketch of a man who was located deceased in non-suspicious circumstances in a green space in Red Deer in August and are asking for public assistance to identify him.

RCMP responded to a report of a deceased male in a park area off downtown Red Deer the morning of Aug. 7th, 2017, and determined that the death was not suspicious. Despite pursuing numerous avenues over the past three and a half months, Red Deer RCMP have not been able to identify the deceased through fingerprints, medical and other records, through missing person reports or through contact with numerous local organizations and police detachments across the country.

“It’s a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Marsollier of the Red Deer RCMP. “We’re asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner.”

The man is described as: caucasian, between 30 and 45-years-old, 5’6” tall, 143 lbs, brown hair, a scar on his right cheek, chipped teeth, wearing three layers of t-shirts – a white one, a black one over it, and a red one over top, blue jeans, black socks, shoes and leather belt, and wearing black sunglasses

If you recognize this man, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Connolly