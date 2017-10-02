RCMP Major Crimes looking for missing man after firearms complaint

RCMP Major Crimes South are conducting a missing person investigation, and are trying to locate the missing male after it was reported that shots were fired at a vehicle in the 5200 block of 76th St. in Red Deer early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 1st, RCMP received a report that a suspect, believed to be associated to a small car, possibly a Honda Civic, had fired at and struck a car as the driver left a residence on 76th St.; the driver was not injured.

RCMP have not been able to locate 26-year-old Mitchell Jordan Clermont, a resident of the home, and are looking for public assistance to locate him and verify his well-being.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the incident was targeted, and are looking for witnesses. RCMP are concerned for the safety of Clermont is described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall and 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Clermont, is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett