File Photo

RCMP arrest man following hit and run incident

70-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition

Red Deer RCMP arrested a 37-year old man after an argument in a parking lot ended up with a 70-year-old man being transported to hospital after being struck with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 6th, the RCMP responded to a reported hit and run at the Parkland Mall Walmart location. Witnesses on scene reported seeing two men arguing prior to the collision, followed by a Ford Focus striking the 70-year-old male pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.

RCMP began a search for the suspect vehicle that they were able to identify through witness statements and surveillance video. The suspect was taken into custody at his home shortly after.

The 70-year-old male pedestrian remains in hospital in serious condition after sustaining a head injury.

The 37-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and failure to stop or remain with an injured person.

His name cannot be released until charges have been sworn before the courts.

-Vaughan

