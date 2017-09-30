Public School trustee candidates engage with community

ELECTION TIME - Candidates for the Red Deer Public School District Board of Trustees were at the Red Deer Farmers’ Market sharing their vision for public schools in Red Deer. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Candidates for the Red Deer Public School District Board of Trustees were at the Red Deer Farmers’ Market on Saturday.

The public had the opportunity to hear the candidates’ visions for Red Deer Public schools, as well as why they feel they should be elected on Oct. 16th.

Incumbents Bill Stuebing, Dianne Macaulay, Bev Manning, Cathy Peacocke and Bill Christie were all present, along with newcomers Jason Chilibeck, Jaelene Tweedle, Nicole Buchanan, Angela Sommers and Matt Chapin.

Chilibeck said, “The core reason I am running for Red Public School District trustee is that the current trustees have been around too long. I am running to bring fresh blood and also to have a self-imposed two-term limit.”

Fellow newcomer Tweedle has served on parent councils for 10 years and has children of her own in Grade 10, 8 and 2.

“I have a very vested interest in the state of our education system. I would like to see all students receive the same opportunities.”

Buchanan is looking to bring a new viewpoint to the board.

“I bring a different perspective to the school board trustee position by being a police officer, as well as being a parent. I look forward to your support in the upcoming municipal election,” she said.

Sommers looks to to bring further financing to the district by, “Creating sustainable funding for schools outside of the provincial mandated allotment of funds.”

Chapin said his youth would help him on the board.

“I can more so understand what youth are going through and the forms of communication they have. I want to work on mental health and preventing cyber bullying,” he said.

Peacocke looks to ensure the unique needs of all children are recognized.

“The District is addressing that by dividing our resources as appropriately as we can to provide that support to kids. We want each child to be successful and we want them to feel welcome and included in our schools,” she said.

Christie feels he has a vast amount of experience on school boards.

“Number one, I really love the job and number two, I’ve have previous experience of being on boards for 25 years in B.C. and now six years here. I also love kids,” he said.

Macaulay, who is seeking her fifth term, believes in equity and diversity.

“I have a diverse background in dealing with children who need a safe and caring space in our schools,” she said. “We really need to think about all children when we make any decision regarding our public schools.”

Stuebing said he has, “Experience and I understand the issues. I am really enthusiastic.”

Manning, who serves as board chair, wants to continue to be a leader after 22 years as a trustee.

“I believe that public education is in need of great support. I believe every student needs an opportunity to be successful,” she said.

