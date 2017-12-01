Priority Crimes Task Force seizes cocaine and stolen gun in Sylvan Lake warrants

RCMP will issue an update once charges have been sworn before the courts

The Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrants this morning at two Sylvan Lake residences, seizing cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm and arresting three people.

At approximately 8 a.m. this morning, police officers from Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Police Dog Services executed search warrants at a residence on 42nd St. in Sylvan Lake and a residence on 51st St. in Sylvan Lake. The search warrants were the result of a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Priority Crimes Task Force members seized cocaine, cash and a rifle that had been stolen out of Strathcona County and took two men and one woman into custody without incident.

RCMP will issue an update with more details of the items seized, names of the accused and the charges laid once those charges have been sworn before the courts.

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS), Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service. The task force is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP increase checkstops for holiday season
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP seize firearms and counterfeit currency in stolen vehicle investigation

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP increase checkstops for holiday season

Dec. 2nd marks National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Priority Crimes Task Force seizes cocaine and stolen gun in Sylvan Lake warrants

RCMP will issue an update once charges have been sworn before the courts

Red Deer Aquatic Centre a high priority for council

Multi-use aquatics facility discussed at length

WATCH: Red Deer places their bid to host Canadian Finals Rodeo starting in 2018

The bidding group hosted a committee from the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association

Many hot topics debated in day two of Capital Budget talks

This year’s budget, projected at just over $81 million, is the lowest in a decade

WATCH: Red Deer’s Outreach Centre begins construction with a smash

Dragon Fly Centre, a location dedicated to healing for children and youth

Labour market ‘unstoppable’ as jobless rate drops to 5.9%

‘Unstoppable’ labour market adds jobs for 12th month, drops jobless rate to 5.9%

Former Trump adviser charged with lying to FBI

Former President Trump adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his career due to spinal issues

North Korea ‘brings us closer to war’

The U.S. ambassador to the UN said that North Korea’s launch of a missile “brings us closer” to war

Bali flights resume, but volcanic ash still disrupts travel

“This is a very unforgettable experience for us. So much hassle and definitely one for the books.”

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read