Priority Crimes Task Force seizes cocaine and stolen gun in Sylvan Lake warrants

The Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrants this morning at two Sylvan Lake residences, seizing cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm and arresting three people.

At approximately 8 a.m. this morning, police officers from Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Police Dog Services executed search warrants at a residence on 42nd St. in Sylvan Lake and a residence on 51st St. in Sylvan Lake. The search warrants were the result of a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Priority Crimes Task Force members seized cocaine, cash and a rifle that had been stolen out of Strathcona County and took two men and one woman into custody without incident.

RCMP will issue an update with more details of the items seized, names of the accused and the charges laid once those charges have been sworn before the courts.

The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS), Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service. The task force is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.