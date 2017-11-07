Possible motive heard in Castor-area murder case

As the trial for the Castor-area triple murder continues in Red Deer, court heard of a possible motive for the killings as Joshua Frank was interviewed by police following his arrest.

A voir dire is being held to determine the voluntariness of Frank. The same voir dire was held for co-accused Jason Klaus. That voir dire wrapped up last week.

Klaus has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in relation to the deaths of his father Gordon Klaus, 61, his mother Sandra Klaus, 62 and his sister Monica Klaus, 40.

Frank has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths as well as one count of arson and one count of injuring or endangering an animal in relation to the shooting death of the family dog.

The remains of Gordon and Monica were found in what was left of a burnt-out house in Castor on Dec. 8th, 2013.

The body of Sandra has never been found and during a press conference in Calgary in 2014, RCMP Insp. Tony Hamori said police believe her remains were consumed by the fire.

Frank was arrested at his Castor home on Aug. 15th, 2014.

In video played on Monday, Staff Sgt. Joshua Graham could be seen interviewing Frank at the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

Graham told Frank that he was going to be having a bail hearing in Red Deer and asked Frank if he knew what that meant.

“I understand the gravity of what is going on,” said Frank.

Graham also explained what events had led the police to this point. “(This investigation) has cost a lot and taken a lot of time. There has been no stone left unturned.”

Graham let Frank know that investigators recovered a handgun.

“Oh really? Nice,” Frank replied.

Graham said officials had classified the investigation as a shooting homicide, adding a bullet found in the dog that was shot on the Klaus farm matched the handgun recovered.

During the interview details also came out of Frank and Jason’s relationship.

“Your relationship started when you were 14 years old,” said Graham. “Jason introduced you to cocaine – he put the demon in you.”

“He planted the seed and I definitely allowed it to grow,” said Frank.

Graham added, “You were running drugs for him. He shorted you to dangerous drug dealers in Edmonton.”

Meanwhile, Frank recalled when Jason asked him to meet at CrossIron Mills near Calgary in July 2014 where he said Jason told him details of the crime.

Frank said Jason told him that he went into the house, killed his mom and dad first and then his sister. Frank said Jason also told him that he had learned that his father cut him out of the will and that Jason had forged a number of cheques from his father’s farm and that his father would find out shortly because he was getting ready to purchase more cattle. In his interviews earlier on, Jason admitted to forging cheques from the family farm.

Graham told Frank he had no doubt that Frank was more involved in the murders than he was letting on.

The trial continues in Red Deer.

