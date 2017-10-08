Police seek witnesses of collision south of Lacombe

On Oct. 7th at 12:30 p.m. a red minivan was travelling southbound, south of Lacombe. The minivan left the roadway into the east ditch, travelled a short distance in the ditch and then struck several railway ties and an electrical box. In the process one of the railway ties also hit a north bound vehicle. The occupant of the red minivan was transported by ground ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital in serious condition. The occupant of the north bound vehicle was treated on scene and released.

The Blackfalds RCMP is seeking the assistance from the public that was in the area at the time of the collision that may have witnessed the red minivan enter the ditch. Should you have any information that would assist in the investigation, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or the RCMP Dispatch Centre at 403-885-3333 to be put in touch with an officer from the Blackfalds Detachment.

– Fawcett