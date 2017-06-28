Police search for missing 55-year-old man

Gordon Denton was believed to be spotted in Gasoline Alley on Tuesday

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking to the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old male.

Gordon Denton was last seen on June 25th in Vernon, British Columbia at the local RCMP detachment. Blackfalds RCMP believe that Gordon was at the Costco Gas station in Gasoline Alley on the morning of June 27th. However Gordon has not been seen since June 25th in Vernon British Columbia.

Denton is described as 6’ 6” tall, 210 lbs with hazel eyes and a bald head.

He is also believed to be travelling in a grey Ford F-150 with Alberta plate BNP5412.

The Blackfalds RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Denton.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett