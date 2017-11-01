Police search for armed robber

Robbery took place this morning at the Uptown Liquor Store in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store early this morning and are looking for public assistance to identify the suspect.

RCMP were called to Uptown Liquor Store at 67th St. and 50th Ave. at 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 1st, after a man wielding a knife stole a 40 oz. bottle of whiskey and demanded the cash drawer from the till.

The staff person was not injured in this robbery. RCMP responded immediately with support from Police Dog Services and continue to investigate with support from the RCMP forensic unit.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 6’3” to 6’4” with an athletic build, may have a neck tattoo and was wearing a blue hoodie with a white logo under a black leather jacket, black pants and a blue toque, a pair of grey goggles and brown boots. The suspect was also carrying a long knife with a silver blade.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett