Police search for armed robber

Robbery took place this morning at the Uptown Liquor Store in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store early this morning and are looking for public assistance to identify the suspect.

RCMP were called to Uptown Liquor Store at 67th St. and 50th Ave. at 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 1st, after a man wielding a knife stole a 40 oz. bottle of whiskey and demanded the cash drawer from the till.

The staff person was not injured in this robbery. RCMP responded immediately with support from Police Dog Services and continue to investigate with support from the RCMP forensic unit.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 6’3” to 6’4” with an athletic build, may have a neck tattoo and was wearing a blue hoodie with a white logo under a black leather jacket, black pants and a blue toque, a pair of grey goggles and brown boots. The suspect was also carrying a long knife with a silver blade.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett

Previous story
VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

Just Posted

Police search for armed robber

Robbery took place this morning at the Uptown Liquor Store in Red Deer

Warming shelter opens today in Red Deer

In its fourth year, the shelter will be open daily until April 30th

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey athlete Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Collision causing major traffic delays

Traffic is tied up in the area of 32nd St. and Taylor Dr. in Red Deer

Heads up Red Deer drivers!

City to start issuing tickets for Intersection Speed Cameras

WATCH: Chinook Vaulters offers unique program to Red Deer area

Sport of vaulting continues to grow

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Most Read