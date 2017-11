Red Deer RCMP Traffic Services has released their photo radar sites from now until Nov. 30th.

The sites include playground and school zones – Glendale Blvd., Northey Ave., Jordan Parkway, 60th St., 48th Ave., 57th Ave., Boyce St., Lancaster Dr., Addington Dr., Allan St. and Inglewood Dr.

Traffic corridors include 43rd Ave., Hwy 11A., 50th Ave., 49th St., 49th Ave., 48th Ave., and Taylor Dr.

RCMP reserve the option of site/locations changes without notice.