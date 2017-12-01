Penhold woman struck in hit and run

On Nov. 30th at approximately 5 p.m. a pedestrian was walking her dog in the alley behind 170 Dundee Crescent in Penhold, Alberta. The victim noted a vehicle heading toward her and her dog and not slowing down. The victim attempted to rescue her dog and in the process both the victim and her dog were struck. The victim reports seeing a truck stop and then leave the scene. Unfortunately the dog was put down due to the seriousness of its injuries and the 57-year-old victim, a resident of Penhold was treated at Red Deer Hospital for serious but non life threatening injuries. RCMP would encourage the driver of this vehicle to do the right thing, come forward, and report this collision to police.

RCMP continue to investigate and are actively following up on this investigation. They do not at this time have further details to release to the public.

If you have any information, call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly