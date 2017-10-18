New traffic lights activated on Tayor Drive

The traffic signals at Taylor Drive and Signet Close, located between 19th St. and 22nd St., will be activated today.

The signals will be operational starting Oct. 18th. Signage will be in place along Taylor Drive to notify drivers of the signal activation.

There may be disruptions to traffic as the signals become operational. City staff will be monitoring the signals and will adjust the operations as needed.

The new signals at Taylor Drive and Signet Close will allow for safe vehicle turning movements across Taylor Drive and will facilitate growth in the new Southpointe Junction development located west of Taylor Drive.

– Fawcett